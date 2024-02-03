trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717294
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Three people murdered in land dispute in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Three people of the same family have been murdered in a land dispute in Lucknow. The entire incident took place in Mohammad Nagar of Malihabad police station in Lucknow, where Siraj Khan and his son along with their accomplice entered the house and fired 5 rounds at three people of the same family.

All Videos

PM Modi on tour of three states from today
Play Icon0:41
PM Modi on tour of three states from today
Major fire in perfume factory in Himachal
Play Icon0:55
Major fire in perfume factory in Himachal
Top 100 News | Gyanvapi Case News | 03-02-2024
Play Icon8:28
Top 100 News | Gyanvapi Case News | 03-02-2024
Gyanvapi Case Update: Mahant Raju Das sharp reply to Muzaffar Khan
Play Icon8:6
Gyanvapi Case Update: Mahant Raju Das sharp reply to Muzaffar Khan
Pakistan: Will Imran Khan run government run in Jail?
Play Icon3:7
Pakistan: Will Imran Khan run government run in Jail?

Trending Videos

PM Modi on tour of three states from today
play icon0:41
PM Modi on tour of three states from today
Major fire in perfume factory in Himachal
play icon0:55
Major fire in perfume factory in Himachal
Top 100 News | Gyanvapi Case News | 03-02-2024
play icon8:28
Top 100 News | Gyanvapi Case News | 03-02-2024
Gyanvapi Case Update: Mahant Raju Das sharp reply to Muzaffar Khan
play icon8:6
Gyanvapi Case Update: Mahant Raju Das sharp reply to Muzaffar Khan
Pakistan: Will Imran Khan run government run in Jail?
play icon3:7
Pakistan: Will Imran Khan run government run in Jail?