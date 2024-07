videoDetails

Three Students from AIIMS Arrested in NEET paper leak case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

NEET Paper Leak 2024 Update: Three students of Patna AIIMS have been taken into custody in the NEET paper leak 2024 case in Patna, Bihar. He has been accused of solving the paper.