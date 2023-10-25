trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679915
Three terrorist organizations came together against Israel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The war between Israel-Hamas continues. Meanwhile, Israel's tension has increased once again. The risk of a major attack has once again increased due to the meeting of top commanders of Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Lebanon.
