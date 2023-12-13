trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698376
"Thunderous Welcome: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Applauded by Crowds at New CM's Swearing-In Ceremony"

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
In a moment of transition and continuity, the air resonated with enthusiasm as former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received a thunderous welcome at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister. The crowd erupted in loud applause, a symphony of appreciation echoing the political legacy and service of Chouhan.

