trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726517
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources. The name will be announced after the last meeting of the Council of Ministers. The last meeting of Modi Council of Ministers will be held on March 3 itself. Tickets of some ministers from Bihar and UP may be cut.

All Videos

IT conducts raid in Kanpur
Play Icon00:57
IT conducts raid in Kanpur
VIRAL VIDEO: Influencer Peacefully Dances In the Rain After Embracing Freedom From The Corporate Grind
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Influencer Peacefully Dances In the Rain After Embracing Freedom From The Corporate Grind
Bengaluru Explosion: Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Hit; 5 Suspected to Be Grievously Injured
Play Icon00:15
Bengaluru Explosion: Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Hit; 5 Suspected to Be Grievously Injured
Names decided on 50 seats of UP, says sources
Play Icon02:15
Names decided on 50 seats of UP, says sources
Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh removes TMC from Bio
Play Icon01:04
Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh removes TMC from Bio

Trending Videos

IT conducts raid in Kanpur
play icon0:57
IT conducts raid in Kanpur
VIRAL VIDEO: Influencer Peacefully Dances In the Rain After Embracing Freedom From The Corporate Grind
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Influencer Peacefully Dances In the Rain After Embracing Freedom From The Corporate Grind
Bengaluru Explosion: Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Hit; 5 Suspected to Be Grievously Injured
play icon0:15
Bengaluru Explosion: Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Hit; 5 Suspected to Be Grievously Injured
Names decided on 50 seats of UP, says sources
play icon2:15
Names decided on 50 seats of UP, says sources
Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh removes TMC from Bio
play icon1:4
Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh removes TMC from Bio