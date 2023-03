videoDetails

Tight Security Arrangements made at Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail Ahead of Atiq's Entry

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is going to appear in Prayagraj's MP-MLA court tomorrow. Earlier today, Atiq is being brought from Sabarmati Jail to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj due to which strong security arrangements have been made in Naini Jail.