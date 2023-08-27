trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654213
Tigress ‘Rica’ gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The tiger count in Bengal Safari Park reached 13 after Tigress ‘Rica’ gave birth to three cubs on August 19 early in the morning. The CCTV visuals by the Safari officials showed the newborn cubs being nursed by the mother. The three cute cubs along with their mother are in good health and monitored by CCTV cameras. Speaking to ANI, WB Forest Affairs Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick said, "It is very good news for the wild lovers and all that Rika, the only tigress in Bengal Safari gave birth to three cubs. All are in good health. We are taking all percussion to take care of her with the special veterinary doctors and everything is monitored by CCTV cameras. The authorities are planning to introduce ‘Lion safari’ shortly at the park."
