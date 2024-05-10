Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748347
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tihar Jail: Kejriwal's Exclusive interview on Zee News

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Reaction: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been released from Tihar Jail. Kejriwal's first reaction came as soon as he was released from jail.

All Videos

Court pronounces verdict in Narendra Dabholkar murder case
Play Icon04:51
Court pronounces verdict in Narendra Dabholkar murder case
Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kannauj rally
Play Icon01:11
Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kannauj rally
Viral Video: Giraffe And Vet's Heartfelt Interaction Wins Over The Internet
Play Icon00:54
Viral Video: Giraffe And Vet's Heartfelt Interaction Wins Over The Internet
Viral Video: Southwest Passenger Spotted Relaxing In Overhead Bin Leaves Internet Laughing
Play Icon00:48
Viral Video: Southwest Passenger Spotted Relaxing In Overhead Bin Leaves Internet Laughing
Viral Video: Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs Black And White To Mimic Panda; Faces Backlash
Play Icon00:48
Viral Video: Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs Black And White To Mimic Panda; Faces Backlash

Trending Videos

Court pronounces verdict in Narendra Dabholkar murder case
play icon4:51
Court pronounces verdict in Narendra Dabholkar murder case
Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kannauj rally
play icon1:11
Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kannauj rally
Viral Video: Giraffe And Vet's Heartfelt Interaction Wins Over The Internet
play icon0:54
Viral Video: Giraffe And Vet's Heartfelt Interaction Wins Over The Internet
Viral Video: Southwest Passenger Spotted Relaxing In Overhead Bin Leaves Internet Laughing
play icon0:48
Viral Video: Southwest Passenger Spotted Relaxing In Overhead Bin Leaves Internet Laughing
Viral Video: Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs Black And White To Mimic Panda; Faces Backlash
play icon0:48
Viral Video: Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs Black And White To Mimic Panda; Faces Backlash