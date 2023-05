videoDetails

Tillu Tajpuriya Murdered by Jitendra Gogi Gang inside Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Tillu Tajpuria has died in Tihar Jail. Tillu was lodged in the high risk ward in the jail. This attack has been done by the miscreants of Jitendra Gogi gang. Know in detail in this report who was Tillu and what was his enmity.