Titan is the World’s Toughest Turtle in the world among 8 returned to Ocean

If what doesn’t kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The turtle has faced a lot of injuries from smashing the boat propeller to Shark encounters

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

