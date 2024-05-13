Advertisement
'TMC Gunde are trying to take over the road...', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place in 10 states. But the news of the uproar is coming only from West Bengal. There was huge uproar on many seats in Bengal. At the same time, a fierce contest is being seen between Congress and TMC from Baharampur seat of Bengal. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has made a big allegation against TMC.

