TMC leader arrested in ration scam case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
ED has arrested Shankar Addya, former chairman of municipality in North 24 Parganas, in the ration scam case.

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Safal Ekadashi?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Safal Ekadashi?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
'You are free to ask questions in India Alliance' says JDU Secretary in debate
'You are free to ask questions in India Alliance' says JDU Secretary in debate
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Matter of West Bengal is our internal matter', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Matter of West Bengal is our internal matter', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah

