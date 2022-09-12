TMC leader denies party’s involvement in bombing at BJP rally

Santanu Sen, a member of All India Trinamool Congress, denied claims made by BJP leader Sukumar Roy that the TMC was responsible for the country-made bomb explosion during one of their political rallies in the Sitalkuchi neighbourhood of Cooch Behar. Sen told ANI on September 11 that the BJP is only making these claims to remain in the spotlight. “It's an excuse. There are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do,” said Santanu Sen. Two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were injured after several country-made bombs exploded during a protest rally at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal on September 11.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

