trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726077
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested In Connection With Sandeshkhali Violence

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested by West Bengal Police in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence. He will appear before the Basirhat Court today. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

All Videos

One Country One Law to begin soon?
Play Icon01:18
One Country One Law to begin soon?
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
Play Icon10:14
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
Play Icon01:04
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
Play Icon00:34
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP
Play Icon01:16
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP

Trending Videos

One Country One Law to begin soon?
play icon1:18
One Country One Law to begin soon?
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
play icon10:14
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
play icon1:4
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
play icon0:34
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP
play icon1:16
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP