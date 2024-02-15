trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721711
TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Big news has come from West Bengal that Mimi Chakraborty has submitted her resignation to Mamata Banerjee. Mimi Chakraborty resigns from the post of MP. MP Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur seat has resigned.

