TMC shared Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's video

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
TMC has shared a video of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has accused Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary of hooliganism. In this video, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary is seen arguing and pushing with a person. Watch the viral video of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

