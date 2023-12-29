trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704160
TMC spokesperson gets angry at BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the resignation of Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar again became the president of JDU today. The announcement will be made shortly. But as soon as the decision was taken, JDU took the line that only Nitish Kumar will lead the INDI Alliance and no one can be a better PM candidate than him. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has said that only TMC can defeat BJP in Bengal. This means that Congress should not aspire for more seats in the 42 Lok Sabha seats. Mamta had given a deadline of 31st December for seat sharing.Now the news is that a meeting will be held on this in the first week of January. Shiv Sena broke up and became what in Maharashtra, but the tension remains. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has said that it will contest on 23 out of 48 seats. Congress said, look at your condition. In return, Shiv Sena also said that Congress should also look at its position, it has just lost in 3 states. And the same tussle for seats is also there in UP-Delhi-Punjab. Akhilesh has said that we will contest 65 seats.

