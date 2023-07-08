trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632732
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
So far 14 people have died in election-related violence amidst ongoing voting under the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal. Officials said that 6 TMC members are among those killed. At the same time, one worker each of BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF has died. Apart from this, another person died. After all, why there is violence in Bengal before every election? Strong debate on this issue today in Taal Thok Ke
