NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC would not have thought..Left leaders had pulled Mamta's hair on the road

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Smriti Irani Press Conference on Patna Meeting: After the meeting of the opposition in Patna, there has been a counterattack from the BJP. Union Minister Smriti Irani has targeted the opposition including TMC-Congress.

All Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
play icon1:3
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon3:40
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers
play icon7:42
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers
Will Congress support AAP against the ordinance?
play icon9:56
Will Congress support AAP against the ordinance?
Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other
play icon5:14
Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other

Trending Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
play icon1:3
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon3:40
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers
play icon7:42
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers
Will Congress support AAP against the ordinance?
play icon9:56
Will Congress support AAP against the ordinance?
Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other
play icon5:14
Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other
smriti irani press conference,Smriti Irani,smriti irani press conference today,smriti irani press conference latest,Press Conference,smriti irani speech,Union Minister Smriti Irani,Smriti Irani news,BJP press conference,smriti irani latest press conference,union minister smriti irani press conference,smriti irani press conference at bjp head office,press conference live,smriti irani on rahul gandhi,smriti irani ki press conference,