NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
There has been violence again in Bengal during the Panchayat elections. In the past, there was a clash between TMC and Left workers in Bengal. After which now Union Minister Anurag Thakur has strongly attacked CM Mamata Banerjee.

All Videos

Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
1:9
Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?
8:48
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
5:20
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning

Trending Videos

1:9
Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
8:48
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?
5:20
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15
1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
West Bengal,west bengal with rohit,West Bengal news,west bengal development with rohit,new investment in west bengal,west bengal with rohit twitter,bengali news,west bengal development update,west bengal updates 2022,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,West Bengal weather,(west bengal,west bengal weather update today,depression in bay of bengal,bengali latest news,west bengal street food,north Bengal,west bengal updates 2023,bengal politics,