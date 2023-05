videoDetails

TN: Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi, Lord Sundareswar held at Meenakshi Ammam Temple in Madurai

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

The celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswar was held at Meenakshi Ammam Temple in Madurai on May 02. A huge celebration took place at the temple. Rituals were performed in a grand way.