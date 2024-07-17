videoDetails

To The Point: Politics sparks after 'Sar Tan Se juda' Controversy

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

To The Point: All the accused including Khadim Chishti have been acquitted in the beheading case. The acquittal of the accused has raised questions on the police investigation. Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered 11 days after this provocative slogan. This had triggered a political battle across the country and people were greatly angered. The prosecution is preparing to challenge the verdict in the higher court. The question is why the police's claims and allegations did not stand before the arguments of the accused in court. Did the police not present their side strongly?