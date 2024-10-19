videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence Bulldozer Action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

To The Point: The accused of violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh will not be able to escape under any circumstances. Now preparations are being made for bulldozer action on the houses of these accused. This is being said because the PWD department has pasted notices on the houses of 23 people including Abdul Hameed, accused of Bahraich violence. And this notice is related to illegal construction. The notice has sought a reply within 3 days and said that they should remove this illegal construction themselves. Along with this, the administration has also put red marks on 40 houses. After this notice and red mark, the discussion has intensified that soon bulldozer action can be taken here. Meanwhile, even before the bulldozer action, some people have started removing their encroachments themselves.