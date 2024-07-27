Advertisement
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over NITI Aayog Meeting

|Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
To The Point: An important meeting of NITI Aayog is going to be held today under the chairmanship of PM Modi. Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states and union territories Union Ministers as special invitees, and Vice Chairman and members of NITI Aayog will attend this meeting. But this time there has been a new twist in the meeting. 6 Chief Ministers of the India Alliance have boycotted today's meeting of NITI Aayog. On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not be able to attend today's meeting due to being in jail. Before today's meeting, Mamata Banerjee has given a big statement about NITI Aayog. Mamata Banerjee said that NITI Aayog should be abolished.

