videoDetails

To The Point: Politics sparks over Waqf Board Amendment Bill

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

To The Point: Government preparing for major amendment in Waqf law. 'Modi plane' ready on Waqf Board? The amendment bill may be presented in Parliament today. AIMPLB said that changes in Waqf law are not acceptable at all. There are now preparations to curb the arbitrariness of the Waqf Board. Now neither the arbitrariness of the board will be tolerated nor will any confusion be possible in the names of lands. Modi government can present a bill in Parliament to amend the Waqf Board on its magic date i.e. 5th August. If this bill is passed by the Parliament, then the powers of Waqf will be curbed across the country.