Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2774034
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Politics sparks over Waqf Board Amendment Bill

Sonam|Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: Government preparing for major amendment in Waqf law. 'Modi plane' ready on Waqf Board? The amendment bill may be presented in Parliament today. AIMPLB said that changes in Waqf law are not acceptable at all. There are now preparations to curb the arbitrariness of the Waqf Board. Now neither the arbitrariness of the board will be tolerated nor will any confusion be possible in the names of lands. Modi government can present a bill in Parliament to amend the Waqf Board on its magic date i.e. 5th August. If this bill is passed by the Parliament, then the powers of Waqf will be curbed across the country.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how the Shiva family will be pleased on the third Monday of Shravan month?
Play Icon06:16
Know how the Shiva family will be pleased on the third Monday of Shravan month?
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:00
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Caliphate's attack on Israel begins!
Play Icon24:59
Caliphate's attack on Israel begins!
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
Play Icon25:10
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how the Shiva family will be pleased on the third Monday of Shravan month?
play icon6:16
Know how the Shiva family will be pleased on the third Monday of Shravan month?
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:0
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Caliphate's attack on Israel begins!
play icon24:59
Caliphate's attack on Israel begins!
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
play icon25:10
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act