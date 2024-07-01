Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2762218
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Shubankar Bhattacharya makes huge attack on BJP

|Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: The issue of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal had not yet subsided when the Mamata government is once again under the scanner for a video of a woman being beaten up in Bengal. A woman was beaten up in the middle of the road in Dinajpur, West Bengal. The video of which went viral on social media after which the accused was arrested. But the circle of questions grew further when TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman said that according to a Muslim nation, there is some code and justice. However, it has gone too far. In such a situation, the question arises whether justice will be done in Bengal only through Sharia law.

All Videos

Parliament Session 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to protest outside Parliament building
Play Icon04:23
Parliament Session 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to protest outside Parliament building
Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal during Parliament Session
Play Icon05:23
Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal during Parliament Session
Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha,Congress' Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion
Play Icon01:22
Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha,Congress' Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion
Gaurav Bhatia lashes out at opposition over West Bengal Violence
Play Icon01:45
Gaurav Bhatia lashes out at opposition over West Bengal Violence
Under-construction two-storey concrete house collapse in Madhya Pradesh Dindor
Play Icon04:23
Under-construction two-storey concrete house collapse in Madhya Pradesh Dindor

Trending Videos

Parliament Session 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to protest outside Parliament building
play icon4:23
Parliament Session 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to protest outside Parliament building
Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal during Parliament Session
play icon5:23
Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal during Parliament Session
Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha,Congress' Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion
play icon1:22
Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha,Congress' Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion
Gaurav Bhatia lashes out at opposition over West Bengal Violence
play icon1:45
Gaurav Bhatia lashes out at opposition over West Bengal Violence
Under-construction two-storey concrete house collapse in Madhya Pradesh Dindor
play icon4:23
Under-construction two-storey concrete house collapse in Madhya Pradesh Dindor