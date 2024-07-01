videoDetails

To The Point: Shubankar Bhattacharya makes huge attack on BJP

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

To The Point: The issue of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal had not yet subsided when the Mamata government is once again under the scanner for a video of a woman being beaten up in Bengal. A woman was beaten up in the middle of the road in Dinajpur, West Bengal. The video of which went viral on social media after which the accused was arrested. But the circle of questions grew further when TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman said that according to a Muslim nation, there is some code and justice. However, it has gone too far. In such a situation, the question arises whether justice will be done in Bengal only through Sharia law.