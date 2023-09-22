trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665552
Today BJP will 'congratulate' PM Modi on 'Nari Shakti Vandan'

|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Women Reservation Bill Passes In Rajya Sabha: Women Reservation Bill i.e. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been passed in Rajya Sabha late night. After several hours of discussion, this bill was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi will be given a warm welcome at BJP headquarters today.
