Today is very important for Chandrayaan 3, Lander Module will be different

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Now 6 days are left to land on the lunar surface. Amidst all this, the process of separating the propulsion module and Vikram Lander from each other will start from August 17.

