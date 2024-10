videoDetails

Today's last day of ultimatum for bulldozer action in Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Bulldozers can be used in Bahraich, UP today. Today is the last day of the notice given by PWD, due to which action can be taken to remove illegal construction in some parts of the city. After the possibility of bulldozers, there is an atmosphere of fear among the miscreants and illegal occupants of the area. Action can be taken today against those who have not removed their illegal constructions in time.