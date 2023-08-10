trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647061
Tomato-laden pickup van overturned in Hazaribagh, people starts looting

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Tomato Loot: A very shocking case has come to light from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. When people saw the pick-up van laden with tomatoes overturning, amidst the high inflation, people started looting and people brought baskets to loot tomatoes.

