TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
On the order of Allahabad High Court, the survey of Gyanvapi campus will start from today. ASI teams have reached Varanasi. On the other hand, the Muslim side has challenged the order of the High Court in the Supreme Court.

