TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning | Sanjeev Jeeva Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
लखनऊ कोर्ट परिसर में मारा गया गैंगस्‍टर संजीव जीवा पश्चिमी उत्‍तर प्रदेश के शामली जिले के आदमपुर गांव का रहने वाला था. लखनऊ के कैसरबाग में शाम 4.30 बजे ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाते हुए संजीव जीवा को गोली मार दी गई. पास्को कोर्ट के गेट पर वकील की ड्रेस में आया विजय यादव ने कुख्यात अपराधी संजीव जीवा को मौत के घाट उतार दिया.

