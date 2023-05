videoDetails

TOP 100: Announcement of resignation from the post of NCP President in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar became emotional

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Sharad Pawar has announced his resignation from the post of NCP president. Sharad Pawar looked emotional after this announcement. Although supporters have also demanded Sharad Pawar to withdraw this decision.