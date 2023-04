videoDetails

TOP 100: Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed will not appear in CJM court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being brought to Prayagraj by road for the second time today. Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed will not be produced in the CJM Court for not reaching on time.