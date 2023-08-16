trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649561
TOP 100: Big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Morning Top 100 News: The second round of monsoon rains has caused havoc in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Indian Army has landed many of its units for relief and rescue operations in the state. These army units have been deployed in Shimla, Fatehpur, Indora and Kangra districts.

