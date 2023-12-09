trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696862
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP announced observers from three states

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP has announced observers for three states. BJP has held 9 leaders responsible for this. These 9 leaders will meet with MLAs of three states and agree on the name of CM. The responsibility of observer for Madhya Pradesh has been given to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh will be held on December 11. Whereas in Rajasthan this meeting can be held on 10th December.
