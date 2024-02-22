trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723601
TOP 100 News: Centre's big gift to sugarcane farmers

Feb 22, 2024
TOP 100 News: Amidst the farmers' movement, the central government has given a big gift to the sugarcane farmers. Sugarcane prices have increased by Rs 25 per quintal. The purchase of sugarcane has been approved by the cabinet. Now sugarcane will be purchased at Rs 340 per quintal instead of Rs 315.

