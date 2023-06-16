NewsVideos
TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Bombing has taken place during the nomination for Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Bombing has taken place outside the BDO office in Birbhum. Violence is again seen in Bengal before the Panchayat elections.

Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'

