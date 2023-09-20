trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664689
TOP 100: Time fixed for discussion on Women Reservation Bill, discussion will take place from 11 am to 6 pm

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
TOP 100: The time for discussion on Women Reservation Bill has been fixed, the discussion will take place today from 11 am to 6 pm. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.
