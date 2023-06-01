NewsVideos
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has given a big statement. In Ahmedabad, Dhirendra Shastri said that until the Hindu nation is formed, love jihad will continue and temples will continue to be vandalised.

