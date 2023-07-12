trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634642
TOP 50: 'Dangerous' water will increase in Delhi, 'Jal' will come to Delhi, water will reach Ring Road.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Low-lying areas of Delhi are inundated after continuous release of water from Hathnikud Barrage in Haryana. Taking historic steps, the Delhi government had already evacuated 27,000 people from Yamuna. Now due to rising water level of Yamuna, the water has reached the ring road.
