TOP 50: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar welcomed with flowers in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

The Congress high command has announced the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister in Karnataka. The new government is going to be sworn in on May 20. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reached the Congress office. Both were welcomed with flowers.