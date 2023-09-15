trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662590
TOP News: Army's response to another martyr in Anantnag

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Today's Top News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal. The mortal remains of martyr Major Ashish have reached Panipat. Another soldier has been martyred today in Anantnag.
Mumbai: Private plane with 8 people onboard veers off the runway; no casualty reported
play icon0:56
Mumbai: Private plane with 8 people onboard veers off the runway; no casualty reported
Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
play icon2:1
Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
play icon0:40
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
play icon2:56
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
J&K: Civil society members pay tributes to officers martyred in Anantnag encounter
play icon2:28
J&K: Civil society members pay tributes to officers martyred in Anantnag encounter

