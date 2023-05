videoDetails

TOP News: PM Modi will meet Zalesky for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

PM Modi has left for the G-7 meeting to be held in Japan. PM Modi to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky in Hiroshima. The two leaders will meet for the first time after the start of the war with Russia.