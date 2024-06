videoDetails

Top World News: Denmark PM Assaulted In Copenhagen

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Mette Frederiksen Attacked: There has been a fatal attack on the Danish Prime Minister in Copenhagen. However, no serious injury marks have been found on the body of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. At present, one accused has been arrested. Police said on the social media platform They have arrested one person and are investigating the incident. Even before this, many leaders have been attacked in Denmark.