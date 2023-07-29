trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642111
Torrential rain! Threat on half of India... how will the solution be found

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
It is raining continuously in many parts of the country. It is raining heavily from the hilly areas to the plains. Due to the outbreak of rain in Jaipur, the problems of the people have increased. Flood situation persists in half of India.

