Tourists spring up on LOC, now there is no crackle of bullets in the valley, youth are getting employment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has opened the border areas where cross-border shelling and infiltration are the most frequent for tourists. The Keran sector has been formally brought on the tourism map, creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

