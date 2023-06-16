NewsVideos
Traces of Destruction can be seen as Biparjoy passes through Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Biparjoy storm has caused heavy damage in many districts of Gujarat. More than five hundred trees have been uprooted in the stormy winds. Electricity has failed in 940 villages. So far 22 people have been reported injured.

