Tragedy happened in India, world thought to stay by our side: EAM on Odisha train accident

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
While interacting with Indian Community in Namibia’s Windhoek on June 4, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke about the horrific Odisha train accident. He said that such a tragedy happened in India and world thought to stay by our side as lots of foreign ministers and other friends across the world reached out to me and PM Modi has also received a lot of messages. He said, “Lots of Foreign Ministers and other friends across the world have reached out to me, PM Modi has also received a lot of messages. This shows how much the world is united with India. Such a tragedy happened in India and world thought to stay by our side.”

