Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
A serious fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, causing tragic loss of life and injuring many. Three people have lost their lives, and around 40 others are injured. The factory has sustained significant damage, and fire department vehicles are on the scene.

